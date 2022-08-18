To the Editor:

Regarding the city's plans to help pay for development costs for new home construction using a Business Oregon loan from the state (Blue Mountain Eagle, Aug. 10), according to my calculations, a $1,851,797 loan at 2.41% interest over 20 years costs $9,731 per month or $116,772 per year. Will the money set aside in the tax-increment financing program be sufficient to make those payments, especially in the initial years when new homes only exist on paper? Would anything be left over from the TIF revenue for other purposes?

