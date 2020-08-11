To the Editor:
Not once in my July 22 letter did I mention Joe Biden. Mr. LeQuieu needs to re-read that letter. I was referring to the inadequacy of Donald Trump as our president. One of the things he has said is that mail-in voting is full of fraud. I take that as a personal insult, as should any Oregonian who voted for that legalization.
So, Mr. LeQuieu, don’t assume to know what I think. I am a Christian first, and I believe in a democratic republic.
I would also like to address COVID-19 to my fellow friends of Grant County. There are some of us who think we are safe from this virus because we are so rural. We have many outside visitors. In only the “Cops and Courts” section of this paper were at least 20 people listed from different areas, such as: Denver, Colorado; Portland, Oregon; Bonners Ferry, Idaho; Pahrump, Nevada; Camas, Washington, etc., etc. We need to wear our masks and distance socially.
Elberta Miller
Mt. Vernon
