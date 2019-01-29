To the Editor:
I read that our governor's husband cleaned a federal toilet during the government shutdown. Then he sent President Trump a bill for $27 for his labors. Well isn't that just peachy, Mr. First Husband; my, how civic minded you are! If you get a check from the president, could you give it your wife so she can help pay down the PERS deficit that she has ignored for so many years.
Thanks in advance for your generosity.
Bob Phillips
John Day
