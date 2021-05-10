To the Editor:
Open our borders to more illegal aliens. Open our prisons and set free the criminals because they might catch COVID-19. Legalize drugs so there are more people in our towns and on our streets that may be a threat to our families and homes. Then defund our police or tell them to stand down when these people threaten the law-abiding citizens in their own homes and businesses. Then, in the name of safety, take away the people’s right to a quick response to defend themselves and their families in their own homes against those you have allowed free reign.
Your legislation is wrong and House Bill 2510 will make common criminals out of the common citizen while the real criminals, who will in no way abide by locking up their weapons, have no fear while breaking into the disarmed people's homes. Does this make sense? Is it commonsense or nonsense? I think commonsense is dead in the street!
Mike Christensen
John Day
