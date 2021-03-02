To the Editor:
After the Trump administration in January cut millions of acres of habitat protections for the northern spotted owl, it is heartening to see Sen. Merkley, Sen. Wyden and Rep. Blumenauer pushing for an investigation of this decision. However, there is another pressing environmental issue in Oregon that isn’t getting as much publicity but deserves our immediate attention, and that affects an area almost three times as large as the land at play in the spotted owl decision: the Trump administration’s amendments to the Eastside Screens.
The Eastside Screens are a rule stating that trees in national forests east of the Cascades that are 21 inches in diameter or more cannot be logged. This policy has provided essential protection for Oregon’s old-growth trees for the past 25 years. These trees are a valuable habitat for dozens of species, and they help maintain soil health, regulate water temperature and the health of our rivers and streams and reduce erosion. They also create the majestic atmosphere that makes Eastern Oregon forests so special. Additionally, and importantly, research demonstrates that large trees store substantial amounts of carbon, meaning they serve a critical role in combating climate change.
In making both the spotted owl habitat and Eastside Screens policy changes, the Trump administration ignored scientific evidence and the public comment process that are required to inform these decisions. Our members of Congress should fight the Eastside Screens amendments, and the Biden administration should undertake an immediate review of this damaging decision.
Regan Fisher
Portland
