To the Editor:

If you attended the town hall meeting hosted in Prairie City today (Saturday, April 21) you would’ve seen the profligate Sen. Merkley presented with an opportunity to simply state that his values don’t (generally) align with those of Grant County’s population. He could’ve plainly stated reasons for misrepresenting this part of Oregon since 2009, or he could’ve apologized, and honestly explained that we don’t have enough people in this county to influence his decisions. He did neither.

