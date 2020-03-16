To the Editor:
When Sheriff Palmer strategized to create a task force to deal with the coronavirus threat to Grant County, he blindsided our Emergency Management Coordinator Ted Williams — and the public. The commissioners and the sheriff called an “emergency” meeting to take control of the crisis by installing a deputy to “coordinate (the) stakeholders.” But that is the role of the emergency manager! There are two big questions that the sheriff and county commissioners need to answer. Why was Williams blindsided by their plan to override his authority and hand it to the sheriff department? And, as important, why was this done through an “emergency” meeting — preventing not only Mr. Williams from knowing of it in advance, but also preventing citizen attendance or input about their decision? The sheriff's department is known for lack of transparency. Now, are we to wonder about the county court?
When did things shift from a reasonable expectation to use Search And Rescue (to assist our emergency manager) to SAR overriding Williams’ established plan for a pandemic? The lead deputy of SAR had met with health professionals the day before the so-called “emergency” meeting. Did he announce then he would be taking control? Why was our emergency manager not informed? This was planned far in advance of the hastily called county court meeting that should have been scheduled out 24 hours ahead with the required 24-hour public notification. Through declaring it an “emergency” meeting, the commissioners bypassed the 24-hour notification rule, avoiding any public input or questions about their planned approval of the sheriff's department’s power grab.
How sad that during a crisis the sheriff and the commissioners took this action that fosters division in our community. Nevertheless, given the determination of Grant County residents to muster support in times of crisis, we can work with one another and support our SAR leadership operating the emergency operations center.
But when this is over, commissioners and the sheriff owe Williams an apology, and owe us a review of when “emergency” meetings are warranted — if they wish to rebuild public trust in their leadership.
Kay Steele
Ritter
