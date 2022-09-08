To the Editor:
I would like to share my thoughts and concerns with everyone about the swimming pool measure that will be on the November ballot.
To the Editor:
I would like to share my thoughts and concerns with everyone about the swimming pool measure that will be on the November ballot.
I read in the BME that a group of people is working towards getting the same swimming pool measure on the November ballot that they put on the May primary ballot.
This group of people got an estimate to build a $6 million swimming pool about a year ago. They had $2 million. They asked for an additional $4 million bond in the May primary. It did not pass. Now they want to put the same measure on the November ballot.
Do you think that a $4 million bond will be enough to build the $6 million swimming pool?
Two things come to my mind:
(1) They did not take into consideration the 25% increase in the building materials a year later. It will be another year before the work can be done. In that time, costs may go up another 10 to 20%.
(2) Due to costs going up this next year, they may only have enough money to build part of the swimming pool.
They will be going back to the people asking for more money.
I think that this is a major mistake in their planning.
We have a lot of senior citizens living in the parks and recreation district and the Canyon City/John Day area. With the cost of everything going up, they can’t afford additional taxes.
As for the people who rent, their cost is going to go up also. Do you think that the rental owner is not going to pass this increase on to the renter?
If you think that voting “yes” for the swimming pool is a good idea, I have a friend who has some Arizona oceanfront property for sale that you may be interested in.
I think you should think twice before you vote “yes” for the swimming pool. And then vote “no” on the swimming pool measure.
Tom Sutton
John Day
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.