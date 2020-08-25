To the Editor:
I'm curious regarding two COVID-19-related items. First, why is the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 website info claiming, as of last Friday, Aug. 21, that our Grant County infection total is eight, but according to the latest Blue Mountain Eagle, both printed and online, is only claiming five? Second question is, exactly what game plan currently exists at the local hospital or emergency care center if someone presents themselves with clear evidence of being infected? Are they admitted locally for treatment, or sent to some other facility — or perhaps just sent back home? Is there an isolated care room, and personnel to man it? I would think there are others besides me wondering what our real world options are in this community if we, or someone close to us, are infected.
Gary Davidson
Canyon City
Editor's note: The Grant County Health Department reported three new cases Aug. 24, bringing the county total to eight.
