To the Editor:
I am responding to the article in the Eagle last week about potentially replacing Bob Quinton on the Budget Committee with an employee of the Prairie City Mayor Jim Hamsher, who is also a county commissioner. The Grant County Budget Committee does not approve hours for anyone on the payroll. That is an administrative process. The Budget Committee receives the budget, reviews it for appropriateness, balance and feasibility, and they make recommendations.
There is a proper process for determining the pay of elected officials as defined in ORS 204.112. It is not in the hands of the commissioners themselves. And their duties are defined by statute. The requests on the part of Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer are inappropriate. They should stop trying to circumvent the laws. We have seen enough of that. If they want a raise they should do it the right way and not replace a valued Budget Committee member because he didn't support their requested pay raise.
Eva Harris
Canyon City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.