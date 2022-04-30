As longtime residents of John Day, we are writing to encourage a yes vote on ballot measure 12-80. Beth had the privilege of growing up in John Day; she was there to swim the first day Gleason Pool opened, we met there, our children learned to swim there as did many of our grandchildren. We have seen firsthand the many benefits to a community a swimming pool can offer.
After over a decade of researching and planning, we have been offered a plan to replace an antiquated, costly, and irreparable facility with a basic facility that can be enhanced in the future if growth and funding make it possible. This facility will be operable within the existing budget of the John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District.
We are more than happy to spend the $8.83 a month for the construction bond to ensure that the children and families in our community have a place to learn to swim, in addition to all the added recreational and rehabilitation opportunities that this facility will provide to the entire community. This cost will be much less than what we were paying on the recently retired hospital bond.
To have a viable, attractive community, we must all do our part. Vote yes for a safer, healthier community. Vote yes on ballot measure 12-80.
