To the Editor:
Stop, stop, stop! Please don’t drink the Kool-Aid! Ultra-MAGA, semi-fascist, extremist threat! Give me a break!
One wonders where to start, however, the truth is it’s all about projection and deflection. The playbook of the progressive left, the World Economic Forum and socialists/communists like Saul Alinsky (“Rules for Radicals”) is all about these behaviors: Projecting their extremist ideas onto conservatives is what they do. Then deflecting attention away from their bad acts (the anniversary of our withdrawal from Afghanistan, the open southern border) by calling conservatives and Trump supporters semi-fascists.
It is so easy to ignore Russia, China and entities like the World Economic Forum. They all want to transform America in one way or another. Unrealistic green energy policies and the dumbing-down of American children. Does gender identity really matter when China is eating our lunch in education? I think not!
If you are really paying attention you will know the details and resist the progressive agenda with your votes. We have a First Amendment to our Constitution which gives everyone the right to question an election, so why does the left conveniently forget their objection to every election they lose?
The speech of Joe Biden on Sept. 1 was a clear example of projection and deflection! What drivel! The background, the props! Disgusting! So again, folks, please don’t drink the Kool-Aid, or lash out, on the other hand. The left wants the right to react. Don’t give them the satisfaction!
Margie Mortensen
John Day
