Are you tired of the current regime? Tired of being canceled for what you say, print or write? (Cancel: the suppression or striking out of matter in type or print.) Are you tired of being called a danger to our democracy simply because you disagree with the oligarchy of the moment?
Let us understand first that we don’t live, and we as free Americans don’t exist in or under a democracy. Our nation is a republic and has been since the inception and the founding of the Constitution and our government.
A republic is a state in which the sovereign power resides in a certain body of the people (the electorate) and is exercised by representatives elected by and responsible to them. An electorate is the body of persons entitled to vote in an election. We the people; and according to the 26th Amendment, a citizen of the United States 18 years of age or older.
Be aware you are being manipulated and sold out by some of your current representatives, two of which are Merkley and Wyden, who both voted against three measures to take action on our southern border to stem the flow of illegal aliens coming into our country. Every single Democrat in the Senate voted against these measures, vote No. 297, 322 and 294.
Now it’s our turn and our time to vote. Are you tired enough of the doublespeak? Stand up. Speak with your pen. It can be mightier than the sword, if we will wield it.
According to the First Amendment of the Constitution of our republic, we the people are the government, and free speech and the press shall not be abridged. Don’t forget you are the electorate.
