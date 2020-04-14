To the Editor:
Our ranchers and grazing allotment owners in Southeastern Oregon are of the highest caliber of working people. They understand fully what it takes to run a business when 73% of the area’s resources needed to run that business are manipulated by the U.S. government. Further, ranchers are honest, compassionate, environmentally astute, ethical people who depend on one another to help each other when the need arises. With this being said, I am making the following request to those ranchers, grazing allotment owners and any other entities who have been asked to bid on the Hammond Ranch allotments.
Request: I am hereby asking all these ranchers and allotment owners, who were invited to bid on the Hammond allotments, to decline to do so, and if the process leads them to be chosen to get these allotments, I would ask them to refuse the contract.
I make this request not just for the Hammonds but for all the allotment owners everywhere in Oregon and the West!
I have asked the BLM via a FOIA request for the list of all entities who were asked to bid on the allotments. The local BLM people were helpful, but I doubt I will receive the FOIA information before the filing due date of the 14th of April. I think it is very telling that even the application allotment maps are referred to as “Hammond FFR #06100” etc. Even the BLM knows these are Hammonds' allotments and are “real property”!
Now our community needs to come together and make this request to decline to participate to all the ranchers, and any others we know, who may have been invited to bid.
I have discussed the issue and this approach with Dwight Hammond, and he neither supported nor rejected this approach, so I’m moving this request forward. Pray that they win the appeal to the revocation of their allotments! We must do what we, as a community, can in the interim!
If they can do this injustice to the Hammonds, they can do it to any other allotment owner. We need to stand together as a community against tyranny and injustice!
Tim K. Smith
Hines
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.