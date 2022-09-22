I don’t do social media (no computer and my smart phone is too smart) so I just text and phone — oh, yes — and I ask Google to spell and define! I have a radio in my kitchen to catch the local news and one in my bedroom — on CSN all night! It helps me to sleep. I do hear some good sermons! I hate paying $82 a month for TV. Especially when I only watch a few channels — out of thousands, I swear!

Yep — I’m a dinosaur — at age 70. I blame it on my passion for horses. Since age 2! The first time my dad sat me on a horse tied to the fence at a local rodeo — it was love at first sight! God granted me a cowboy to marry and almost two years ago he left to be with Jesus. Boy, did we enjoy all those horses and dogs — moving cows and packing in to hunt deer and elk.

