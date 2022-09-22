I don’t do social media (no computer and my smart phone is too smart) so I just text and phone — oh, yes — and I ask Google to spell and define! I have a radio in my kitchen to catch the local news and one in my bedroom — on CSN all night! It helps me to sleep. I do hear some good sermons! I hate paying $82 a month for TV. Especially when I only watch a few channels — out of thousands, I swear!
Yep — I’m a dinosaur — at age 70. I blame it on my passion for horses. Since age 2! The first time my dad sat me on a horse tied to the fence at a local rodeo — it was love at first sight! God granted me a cowboy to marry and almost two years ago he left to be with Jesus. Boy, did we enjoy all those horses and dogs — moving cows and packing in to hunt deer and elk.
Remote living is not a great training ground for high tech, but it is one for learning to appreciate a really good jacket on a frosty morning — or a well-broke horse that watches out for those nasty badger holes. One guy I met asked me where I got all that good common sense. “Just living my life,” I said, and reading the good book.
I am interested in politics, but I wont go there. Everyone has to make their own choices. My days of gardening are over and I no more want to care for and love a good dog — it’s too hard to lose them. Well, I just get up and thank the Lord I can still move and live and see and taste and enjoy talking to God. Great joy comes in helping others, even though my body has limits. I’ve had so much to be thankful for, growing up in America. Don’t give up on her! Please vote!
