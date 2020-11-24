Letter: Don't 'judge my Christianity' Nov 24, 2020 Nov 24, 2020 Updated 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:Terry Steele, how dare you presume to judge my Christianity based on who I voted for.Diane StrasserMt. Vernon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Christianity Terry Steele Vernon Military Diane Strasser Judge Editor Letter Locations Mt. Vernon Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesGrant County reports first COVID-19 deathShooting the Breeze: Factory ammunitionGrant County reports four more COVID-19 casesGrant County reports 16 new COVID-19 casesOfficials lack evidence to pursue threatLocal restaurant owners react to two-week freezeCHURCH NEWSState auditor said Grant County CARES Act spending could cause concernLawmakers call on governor to boost testing rate ‘immediately’John Day City Council race ends in tie Images Videos
