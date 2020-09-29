To the Editor:
In the past months, photos have been posted on the front page of the Blue Mountain Eagle featuring thieves, drug dealers and murderers. But "Sex talk" with its large letters and red-letter subtitle is right up there with tabloids that have the title of “yellow journalism.”
Not one nor two photos but three of the same people were in the article. The courthouse was prominent covering a quarter page (does anyone not know where the courthouse is?). Is it important to know where the sheriff parks, except for showing a ballot receiving box prominently in the foreground of the photo? A subtle reminder that the sheriff is up for reelection.
If this is the best that the editor of the Blue Mountain Eagle can do for a weekly newspaper, perhaps he should look for another line of work.
Ron Bright
Mt. Vernon
