To the Editor:
It is election season, and Grant County voters must again decide who will be the first among them to handle their tax money. Julie Ellison is running to retain her position as Grant County treasurer and well deserves that position.
I have known and worked with Julie for many years in her position as the head accounts manager for Greg Jackson at Jackson Oil. In performing my legal duties for Greg, it was often Julie with whom I dealt when it came to money or administrative matters. She was always prompt, efficient, friendly and, most importantly, accurate and honest. If she told me something, there was never a question about its accuracy. I know from my many friends in Grant County that she brought the same skills to the Treasurer’s Office.
Be sure to fill in the box next to her name when you vote. In this election season of such ill feelings and manners, she is a true ray of hope, and deserves to continue working for you as your treasurer.
Martin Leuenberger
Baker City
