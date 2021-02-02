To the Editor:
The Blue Mountain Eagle has featured election workers in the past, and in light of the attacks on the integrity of the vote in this nation, most recently stunningly equated with Joseph Stalin's murderous regime in a letter to the Blue Mountain Eagle, these articles must be re-visited. On Nov. 6, 2020, in the Eagle, Lenora Thomason, who has been a Grant County election committee member for 40 years and served in November 2020 despite the risk to her health, was quoted as saying, "If all of them people would work on the election once, they would see that everything is on the up and up." In another article, first published Nov. 3, 2020, and then updated Nov. 6, “Out of the Past: Nov. 4, 2020,” that included a photo of election workers and a local woman handing them her ballot, the Eagle reported:
"From 50 years ago: When citizens exercise their voting franchise, it means work for local election board members all across the country. Three county candidates ran unopposed in Tuesday’s balloting. County Commissioner Joe W. Officer of Izee received 1,704 votes, according to unofficial tallies. Mrs. Grace K. Williams, county district attorney, polled 1,556 votes. Running in three of the county’s 15 precincts only, Mrs. Betty Dompier of Prairie City received 342 votes for justice of the peace in District No. 2 – Union, Austin and Strawberry Precincts. There were 80 absentee votes cast in the county."
Notably, Grace K. Williams, attorney, was, in 1958, the first woman elected as district attorney in Oregon. That historical result was possible due to a fair election, conducted by a competent county clerk and trained election workers. It is time to stop the slander.
Nancy Nickel
John Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.