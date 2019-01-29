To the Editor:
I voted for a new fire station. The area needed a new fire station. Now they have changed the use of the new fire station almost before the fire department got moved in.
I did not vote for the fire station to house a dispatch center. If the area being used for a dispatch center was not needed by the fire department then we should have built a smaller fire station.
Do you feel a little bit betrayed? I do.
Tom Sutton
John Day
