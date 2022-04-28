To the Editor:

We encourage you to write in Mark Webb for Grant County commissioner.

Mark has the experience for the job:

• Longtime resident and contractor in Grant County.

• County judge from 2007-2013.

• Chairman of the forest coalition.

Mark is a pragmatic problem-solver:

• He looks for creative solutions to complicated county problems.

• He is open-minded.

• He has no agenda other than the betterment of Grant County.

Mark works to build good relationships with institutions that affect Grant County's well-being.

Please write in Mark Webb for county commissioner and remember to fill in the oval.

Mark and Sandy Murray

Prairie City

