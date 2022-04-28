The church in Monument planned an Easter egg hunt for the city park. It had snowed for three nights, but the sun had come out and the snow was gone. Moms and dads had prepared nearly a thousand eggs. I haven’t been to an easter egg hunt since I was a kid, so for some reason I felt it was important for me to go.
When I woke up everything was white, cloudy and cold. I though it would be canceled, but everyone who had helped was meeting at 8:30 a.m. Bright-colored eggs were placed all over the park in 3 to 4 inches of snow. Was anyone going to come?
Cars and trucks started showing up, and I had no idea there were so many children in our small community. The preschoolers and 2- and 3-year-olds were in one group with their moms and dads, and older kids in other groups with their hats and boots on. Everyone was running around finding bright-colored eggs in the snow with their bare hands.
As adults with all our busy schedules, we can take simple, important things for granted. The snow added something special to this Easter egg hunt, and I am grateful for everyone who made it happen. These children are our future. I am an old guy and have lived in this county for the past 52 years with no regrets, but what will stay with me for years was seeing the excitement in these children's eyes and the smiles on their faces.
If Putin had made his troops color Easter eggs and deliver them to all the parks and towns and cities in Ukraine, this war and all the suffering could’ve been avoided.
