To the Editor:
I'm a local resident here in John Day for over 40 years.
I must say I'm appalled at how bad the road is on the Northwest Fourth and Fifth loop road. The potholes are huge. They've been that way for over four years.
What's up with that?
It's the worst road in John Day. I bet if a department of transportation worker or a council member lived on this road, it would be fixed. We pay good tax dollars, we should get nice roads to drive on. There are grants out there for these things. Heck, a dump truck full of gravel isn't costly. How about some chip sealing?
It's getting costly, I'm sure, for the residents who do live on Northwest Fourth and Fifth streets. Shocks, front end alignment — heck, tires are costly. Let's pull together and get these roads fixed.
Lelan Lee
John Day
