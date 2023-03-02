To the Editor:
The Eagle recently wrote that Grant County plans to ask the city of John Day for more law enforcement funding.
To the Editor:
The Eagle recently wrote that Grant County plans to ask the city of John Day for more law enforcement funding.
No mention of asking Canyon City or Mt. Vernon for funding, as the council asked — just John Day.
As a John Day taxpayer, I support our local sheriff, but I won’t pay twice for this service, while the other cities and county residents only pay once. If John Day needs to pay extra, so do all the other cities and county residents.
I also have issues with a county court that denies us road funding when we ask for it (by a vote of 3-0 against Fourth Avenue funding) but then shows up hat in hand, asking for money to pay for their emergency needs
The county doesn’t have money for law enforcement because we’re shrinking. And we’re shrinking because the county stopped spending money on new roads and instead stuffed it all under their mattress.
Anyone can drive on John Day’s streets (and most do) to get to the hospital, the airport, Seventh Street Complex and the Forest Service buildings. These roads aren’t just John Day’s roads.
Everyone in the county uses them. But the county sits on over $50 million instead of using that money for street repairs.
Now they want to drain John Day’s general fund to cover additional law enforcement costs while the other cities get a pass.
I want the county to show us proof that we’re less safe now than we were before John Day’s police department closed. I also think that when the county is ready to contribute to John Day’s roads, we should discuss law enforcement cost-sharing. Until then, they need to see to their budget needs, maybe with that $50 million they’re sitting on, and we will see to ours.
Lisa Holland
John Day
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.