To the Editor:

There are many attacks on President Biden for matters that he, as president, can't quickly and directly control, like gas prices. (Nor can any other leader of any other country magically reduce the inflation that their countries are experiencing.) It is important to remember that when it comes to international relations, the president has a very significant and timely role to play.

