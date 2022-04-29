I have been involved with the Gleason Pool in some way for as long as I can remember. When I was a child I had lessons, was on swim team and spent thousands of hours playing at the pool. When I was old enough to have a job, I was a lifeguard and taught swim lessons in the summers and while in college. As an adult with children, Marty and I were lucky enough to have the pool available, giving our girls an opportunity to repeat the cycle.
Unfortunately, our pool, that has provided thousands of children hours of fun and a very necessary skill (swimming), has come to the end of its life! Do we really want a whole generation to not have that skill? To not have the joy to be in the water and play safely? Play in the lake? Swim out to the log? You know you’ve done it!
I’ve heard many comments asking why we can’t just fix the pool. I would encourage those of you who think it is fixable to chat with any parent over the last 28 years who, along with Marty and I, worked at the pool to put on swim meets. The pool is beyond fixable; it was built in the 1950s and has outlived its useful life.
The bond for the pool will cost about 70 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. That means your $200,000 home will cost $140 per year. That’s not even $12 a month, less than 50 cents per day. If you don’t own property, it will cost you nothing. The joy of watching your grandchildren, your children, the child down the street jump in the pool and play or swim out to the log, without you being fearful they will drown — isn’t that worth 50 cents per day?
Please vote yes on the pool bond! Give our children a chance to swim! Give them something fun to do in the summer! I could go on for pages about the benefits of swimming, but I won’t, mostly, because I’ve used up my word limit! Thanks for listening!
