To the Editor:
On Aug. 22, 2018, the Prairie City Council held a town hall meeting to inform citizens about the water supply emergency, caused by drought, and plans to improve the city water system. The mayor and city staff had been working to find a solution. The mayor, with representatives from Business Oregon, explained that the city could receive a grant and loan to complete a water project using wells, drilled by the city in 2005, on private property outside of the city limits. Doing so would require an increase of $8 per month in water utility bills. In a show-of-hands vote the many residents in attendance indicated that the council should go ahead with the project. Since January 2019, utility customers have been paying that additional $8 each month.
Plans, paperwork and permits satisfying state and federal regulations have been completed. But it appears that this project has reached a standstill. When will actual work start? It has been about two and a half years, and residents still have not seen one gallon of that water.
For months, questions to city hall about progress have received vague answers. With the possibility of another drought year, I believe it’s time for the mayor and council to give residents an expected date of completion.
Carole Garrison
Prairie City
