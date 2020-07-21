To the Editor:
The 243rd Fourth of July would have went unnoticed in Prairie City, where a celebration has been held yearly since the bicentennial in 1976, save for the American Legion Post 106 members that staged a “protest.” Seeing as how Gov. Kate Brown frowns on public gatherings, something called a parade would be forbidden. So veterans of our armed forces gathered together with flags, rifles and marched down the main drag to wheel about and return to the starting point by the Legion Hall. Amid cheers, applause and music that included the national anthem and “I’m Proud To Be An American,” the group was followed by motorcyclists, ATVs and a vintage truck as they showed their patriotism to those standing along the route.
Was it a successful protest? By Portland, Seattle and other large cities' "protests," I figure it was pretty much a flop. You see, folks were friendly to the two deputies that proceeded those walking. There were no jeers or curses from those present. Not a single rock, brick or bottle was thrown. Storefronts were not smashed in, absolutely no looting and the only arson noted was the lit fuse on the black powder howitzer that started the whole shebang with a roar!
Like our Founding Fathers so long ago, patriotism still burns fiercely. There will always be Americans who will stand up for what is right and make an effort to show it. We know that we are privileged and not “entitled” and appreciate the difference.
God bless our patriots, and God bless America!
Dave Traylor
John Day
