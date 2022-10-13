To the Editor:
We will be voting yes on the pool bond measure. Here are our thoughts concerning a very important measure for our county.
To the Editor:
We will be voting yes on the pool bond measure. Here are our thoughts concerning a very important measure for our county.
Owning a small business in Harney County for 40-plus years, we were strong supporters of our youth and community both financially and with our time. Involving ourselves through 4-H, school board, CASA, school activities, swim team, mentoring young minds through clinic youth employment and job shadowing has given us a clear view that our youth deserve safe and structured activities along with infrastructures they can attend to learn, socialize, laugh, play and grow on their way to productive adulthood.
Adequate infrastructures in our rural towns are essential to grow communities that offer a wide variety of modern updated facilities that look to the future for growth and prosperity.
Growing up 30 miles from town on the 96 Ranch in Bear Valley, my parents saw that I (Susan) had a year of swim lessons. I can swim but not very well and I am uncomfortable around bodies of water. While boating with friends, rafting the Rogue River or river fishing, I wished my swimming skills were fine-tuned, not only for safety but also for enjoyment. My husband, Leon, grew up in a small southern Idaho town swimming at the local public pool and is a strong swimmer and loves the water.
Retiring to Grant County and becoming senior citizens, we are honored to support Grant County youth and support growth and prosperity within our communities.
If you do not know the precise cost of your share of the tax bond, go to https:www.swimcenter.vote. A helpful tool is provided to calculate your obligation. If this is a financial burden, your "no" vote is respected.
This summer, midafternoon, driving past the pool in Harney County, our hearts soared with the sight of children playing and shrieking with laughter and giggles. Please consider a yes vote so we can hear the same shrieks and laughter from our Grant County children.
Leon Pielstick, DVM
Susan Lemcke Pielstick
John Day
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.