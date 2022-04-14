As many of us do, one afternoon I took my young son fishing down the John Day River. In an instant, what was a good day turned into every parent’s worst nightmare. My son got a little too far in the water and within seconds, he was caught in a rip current. In a flash his head was underwater, and he was gone. I immediately jumped in after him, thinking I could save him, but I couldn’t do it alone. It took two grown men to pull my 8-year-old son out of the water that day. Had he not taken swim lessons and learned what to do in that situation, I am certain my son would have drowned.
On May 17, residents of the John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District will finally get the chance to vote and decide for themselves if they want a pool in Grant County. Gleason Pool was important to people of all ages in Grant County, including myself and other parents who relied on swim lessons to teach their children about water safety. Drowning is one of the leading causes of injury and death in children, but formal swimming lessons can significantly reduce the risk of drowning. This community needs a pool and, whether we like it or not, Gleason Pool is gone.
The value a pool will bring to our community cannot be measured by tax dollars. The nominal increase in taxes is worth every penny. I want to know my grandsons will be safe fishing with their father on the same river that he fished with me. Having local access to a swimming pool where my grandsons can learn to swim gives me reassurance. Swim lessons saved my son’s life.
Thank you, JDCC Parks and Recreation, for advocating for my right to vote. The future generations of Grant County are worth it.
