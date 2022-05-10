As a teenager I worked at Gleason Pool for four summers as a lifeguard and swim teacher. I witnessed kids from all over Grant County use the pool as it served as a safe and secure place for kids to be during the summer while their parents worked. Along with all of the health and safety benefits of a community pool, I see a community pool as a positive place for kids to hang out. As someone who works with at-risk youth, having a place for kids to spend their summer months is imperative in substance misuse prevention, physical health, social interactions, and staying out of trouble in general.
I also saw how inefficient, wasteful and repair-ridden the pool was — keep in mind, this was over 20 years ago! Not to mention the benefits to the community with the new Kam Wah Chung interpretive center. A new community swimming pool will be a great addition to a community that needs amenities for people of all ages, from toddlers to seniors.
My grandmother, in her 80s, who has suffered with hip and back pain, began water aerobics more than a decade ago. It has been life-changing for her. She exercises to strengthen her body, and the social component is as important for her mental health.
Vote yes. Support a positive and safe community resource.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.