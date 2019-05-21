To the Editor:
You know that terrible sinking in your stomach when you lose your wallet? I had driven from Sisters to an Episcopal clergy gathering in Cove on May 6. Unpacking the car, where was my backpack? My iPad? My wallet? I remembered that beautiful little park with restrooms in Dayville. That’s where it must be. If it still was. No point driving back to look. That was three hours ago.
But — it was Dayville. Central Oregon. Maybe we aren’t all strangers who do not care. Or even if strangers, we can care about each other anyway. I’d turn in a lost wallet. Wouldn’t you?
I called Grant County Sheriff’s Office. “I think I left my backpack in the restroom.” And the answer, “We have a backpack.”
Oregon State Police Sgt. Tom Hutchison later confirmed it was mine. I had spent a couple hours before reaching him refiguring my side trip to Yakima to divert through Dayville and how much I needed to borrow to fill my tank. But no, he had spent that time figuring out how to deliver it.
In the end, he took it to Baker City. From there Trooper McCray took it to Ascension Camp in Cove. The clergy interrupted our meeting to thank Trooper McCray and all his colleagues for their service.
I take this opportunity to commend Sgt. Hutchison, Trooper McCray, the Pecks who found the backpack and all of us who still remember that we are connected to one another.
The Rev. Willa M. Goodfellow
Sisters
