My daughter Tammy and her husband, David Hoherz, moved from North Dakota and purchased their new ranch just three miles east of Dayville and are raising black Angus cattle.
David is a real cowboy, and Tammy is a rancher's wife, science teacher and photographer.
As her father, I travel the country in my RV filming and photographing wildlife and landscapes.
Recently I filmed and photographed Dayville's Fourth of July celebration from the ground and the air to help promote the town as I did for the small town I lived in North Dakota.
This 18 minute video/photos can be seen on my website at americaalloveragain.com/oregon-1 and at vimeo.com/346544305.
Since July 13, the video has been viewed over 900 times in 16 different states indicating that the people in and around Dayville have a following.
I have found the townfolk, including those in Grant County, warm and have welcomed my kids into their community with grace and overwhelming friendliness.
On a lighter note I came from Grant County, North Dakota — small world.
I will leave soon but will be back for sure as I can now call Grant County and Dayville, Oregon, my new home.
Gregory Bruce
Dayville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.