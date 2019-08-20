To the Editor:
This past week it was my pleasure to attend the Grant County Fair. Your town is to be commended for putting on a first class fair. I was greeted warmly from the first moment I entered the gates to the last, and was treated with the friendliness you only find in rural small town America. I loved watching the youth of your community have the opportunity to shine, and shine they did! For example, there was a gate that needed to be latched every time you walked through it, and without fail it was either opened or closed for me with a smile and a kind word. Every youth I encountered was polite, and respectful. I attended the 4-H/FFA livestock auction and was very impressed with the generosity of your community as well as the personal contacts that each exhibitor made when their animal was purchased. We were the proud buyers of several of your animals! Thank you for an amazing week. You have a fair to be proud of, and your youth are second to none.
Vicki Anderson
Madras
