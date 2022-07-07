Reasons Nick Green may not have given for resigning as city manager:
1: Nick is compensated more by fulfilling the city manager role as a “consultant,” a role he has officially resigned from and for which a replacement has been hired (Corum Ketchum).
2: Nick is no longer an employee for the city. He is a business owner; a free agent; and can offer his consultancy and grant-writing services to clients anywhere.
What does “consultant” status really do for Nick as it relates to “consultancy” he performs for John Day?
3: Being a "consultant" frees Nick from the transparency and accountability of being an employee. Good luck shining a light on Nick’s activities after he has stepped into his new “consultant” role. Have fun calling the mayor and council forward to give an educated accounting of Nick’s projects. They don't know now ... and they won't know then.
4: Nick’s new “consultant” position might be sold as an opportunity to mentor the new city manager, Corum Ketchum, but what is Corum really, an apprentice or a minion? Or is he both? Will Nick help Corum develop into his own man; to stand in his own power and to cast decisions in the light of his own understanding and direct experience? Or will Corum be groomed to act as Nick’s proxy while masquerading as the new city manager?
Let’s summarize:
• Nick, as a “consultant," continues to get the ongoing cover and approval from the mayor and council for all of his initiatives, projects, schemes.
• Nick, as a “consultant,” and through his influence, still has a grip on the levers of directive leadership (mayor, council and Corum).
• Nick, as a “consultant,” is still fundamentally fulfilling the role of city manager via his minions and proxies.
• Nick, as a “consultant,” fulfills his former role but with greater freedom and less transparency and accountability.
• As for we citizens, our concerns around Nick’s behavior, a sold-out, impotent mayor and council and the unknowns of a new city manager only deepen. All while our ability to address and redress our concerns are stifled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.