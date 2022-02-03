First of all, he is highly trained in everything needed to revive a slowly dying town like John Day. A master's degree in public administration with focus on rural economic development and local government.
Where are we going to find another soul even close to such experience and education and personal commitment to John Day's well-being?
And why is he the one that was being attacked?
He only came up with the information and possibilities and proposals. It is up to the mayor and council to OK them, which they did on many and not on some. Many of which have been on the agenda for 40 years and more, which he figured out how to finally get done.
At the bimonthly meetings, it was the 1% of deniers the council and Mr. Green had to contend with on most every issue.
Where is the other 99% that agree with very much, if not all, of what has been proposed? The 99% that see and know that most everything finished, begun or in the pipeline will most very likely be a good thing for the city and county? (Fact! What is good for John Day will be good for the county as a whole.)
Not everything can be exactly what you, the individual, may want. Those few other items you are not crazy about may be just the ticket for most everyone else or at least the big picture in the long run.
This is not 1960. It is 2022 and times have changed, and if we do not ride the horse in the direction it is going, we will be bucked off. A little patience and trust in the knowledge that our administrators, in this very good town, really are doing their best for all of us is overdue and much needed.
Thank you, Nick Green and Ron Lundbom and the John Day City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.