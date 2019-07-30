To the Editor:
I was surprised to see my name mentioned in the Blue Mountain Eagle (July 10).
The words attributed to me were incorrect and careless.
It wasn't a comment I presented to Greg Walden at his town hall; it was a plea.
What I discussed with the congressman was the federal budgetary process, something Greg would understand. Congress allocates money to reduce hazardous fuels on federal lands, but often it goes to underfunded programs, such as large fire suppression or timber sale support. Thinning dense stands of timber does reduce potential fire behavior, but the location was often in the back country. Where the bigger trees are. Forest resiliency, restoration and improvements to anadromous fish habitat are wonderful goals I support, but calculating their value is difficult.
The lessons of the Canyon Creek fire, or the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, last year were tragic, painful but obvious. Fires will impact communities. But there won't be any new hazardous fuels money allocated to federal land managers. The amount currently appropriated must be spent in the right location, which is within the wildland-urban interface and to protect other critical infrastructure. This is something a congressman can do, specify that hazardous fuels money be spent within the WUI. While I believe 100% should be spent doing the hard work protecting homes, businesses and infrastructure, any legislative increase will help.
It will help save lives.
It's not about wasteful spending.
It's about doing the greatest good for the greatest number, for the longest time.
Scott McDonald
Mt. Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.