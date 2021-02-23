To the Editor:
Complaining about government messes, both local and national, is something we all love to do. And there is usually plenty to complain about. So sometimes we don’t even notice when a government agency does a great job.
We noticed. The Grant County Health Department has been doing a wonderful job handling the big challenge of COVID-19 vaccinations. Both vaccination events that we attended at the fairgrounds were super well-organized and efficient. These are extraordinary challenges for a small agency, and it is remarkable when that work is done so well. And as one fairgrounds worker told us when we attended the first vaccination day for seniors, “This is the biggest event we have had here all year!”
The volunteers did a wonderful job too.
Jim and Sue Kelly
Kimberly
