To the Editor:
I understand that the Grant County Court recently appointed a deputy sheriff to be the incident commander of a new task force to address the new coronavirus. Every IC I have worked with had a vast amount of experience dealing with the program they have been assigned to. How does search and rescue experience qualify one to be an IC? Why is our county health department not in charge? What is the purpose of our county Office of Emergency Management? I would feel a lot more comfortable having someone with health experience dealing with the on going COVID-19 outbreak. If we have an outbreak in Grant County, I would hope we would make use of the health professionals and our emergency management coordinator that Grant County already has in place, instead of a deputy sheriff experienced only in search and rescue. Come on, Grant County, you deserve better.
Chris Labhart
John Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.