Are you tired of complaining, listening to complaints and rumors regarding goings-on of the city of John Day? This may be the year for you to be involved and influence the future direction for the city of John Day.
There will be changes of the city’s representatives as a new councilor is currently being considered for appointment and a new city manager will be hired. In addition, the election for mayor and three councilor positions will occur in November. This is your chance to make a difference and be part of the solution.
Who will have the knowledge and skills to mange all the active grants and projects as well as new grants and projects being pursued? Will the city be considering hiring a consultant, and who may this be?
The city of John Day is currently reviewing a draft ordinance ratifying creation of a housing and public improvement consortium know as Regional Rural Revitalization Strategies, or R3. This consortium also includes the cities of Burns and Lakeview.
This consortium as currently written will be governed by a board of directors consisting of three standing (elected) board positions and two positions who will be appointed by the standing board members. In addition, the consortium will hire a managing director.
Do you not want to be involved in the appointment of board members and the hiring of a managing director as well as deciding on the authority they may be given? Do you know people who would be good candidates for these positions? Will this consortium be beneficial for the cities? What will be the cost?
Now is the time to be attending and participating in the city of John Day’s council meetings as decisions are being made that will have effects on the future of the city. This is the opportunity to make our voices heard and provide guidance for the future direction for the city of John Day.
