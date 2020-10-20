To the Editor:
I have had the pleasure of knowing Rob Raschio for quite a while now, and he is the kind of man I want elected to serve as circuit court judge for my community. I know Rob to be a pretty great person. Although he is sensitive, he can also be a bulldog. Rob isn’t afraid to stand up for what he believes in, which is something I admire and appreciate.
Rob cares deeply about his community and those who live in it. As a judge, I am confident that Rob Raschio will work tirelessly to create a positive relationship for the community and the courts. Rob has common sense, a strong head on his shoulders and I know when it comes time to make decisions, he will consider all the relevant information to make the best decision possible.
I am fortunate to call Rob my friend, and I hope I get to call him judge in November. Our community needs a man like Rob Raschio serving them. I know I’ll be voting for Rob Raschio this November for circuit court judge, and I hope you will join me.
Lisa Weigum
Canyon City
