To the Editor:
It’s me again — kind of like COVID.
This letter will go to all of our representatives as did the last.
No response!
I was off the coast of Vietnam so many years ago for that evacuation. As I remember it, it was somewhat of a cluster, but nothing like this one.
Just one more check on Joe’s list (or whoever is calling the shots) to ruin our country.
As I have said before, the “honest politicians” and the “American people” need to do something very soon or our children and grandchildren are going to be living in a third-world country! It gets closer every day.
Eddy L. Negus
Prairie City
