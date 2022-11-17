To the editor:

When taking office as the elected Grant County sheriff, Todd McKinley swore to uphold law enforcement code of ethics: My fundamental duty is to serve society; to safeguard lives and property, to protect the innocent against deception, the weak against oppression or intimidation, the peaceful against violence or disorder; and to respect the constitutional rights of all people to liberty, equality, and justice. On Oct. 19, Sheriff McKinley did exactly what he was sworn to do, even though that meant going against an employee of the U.S. government that is protected by a union representing over 110,000 federal employees.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.