To the Editor:
I support Beth Spell for Oregon House District 60. I wanted a choice in this race. After all, the incumbent walked away (walked out!) from his legislative duties during critical debates affecting our communities. That action left legislation for wildfire protection undone, after nearly reaching successful compromise between the timber industry and environmental advocates.
Beth has been endorsed by the Oregon Education Association and Oregon School Employees, because they know she recognizes education prepares our young people for jobs and life success.
I know Beth. And she will not bring adversarial politics to our state government. She will represent all of us. She will work on the issues that divide us in an effort to represent all of us.
Leslie Stillwater
John Day
