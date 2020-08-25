To the Editor:
This is in regard to the mention of God-fearing people by the gentle writer in Mt. Vernon. I am quite attuned to the concept as it has been presented to me in different contexts over the years. In some analyses (mine at present), the concept of God-fearing, i.e. power-fearing, has contributed greatly to physical and other abuse in family, community, nation. It promotes a relationship of ultimate power by some over others: parent over child, employer over employed, in regulatory agencies like law enforcement, power over everyone. With "God equals power" as the lofty denominator, the very institutions society has evolved for potential survival of all become contorted to crass authoritarianism and survival of only those who abide. The concept of race pertains.
All this surely dates back to the beginning of organized religion as we know it today, Ol' Boniface cutting down the sacred oaks in Wotan's ancient groves, etc., and times began a-changing for our ancestors in Northern Europe. Existing minor power structures grew and solidified, reinforced by extraterrestrial absolutism, moving from localized tribal to larger regional arrangements. Feudal society was born, with an overlord at every level, serf to vassal, vassal to knight, knight to lord, on up to duke, prince, king, who in turn was accountable only to a far-off ephemeral heavenly being. So began fear of might, worldly and other-worldly.
I have always questioned fear of authority. The worldly version, in a democratic nation, is intended to serve safety and security of person and possession, as mandated by state or nation. When it claims higher authority, one should beware, and one should object.
If I were to subscribe to any notion of deity, it would be one which does not require obeisance, or thrive on monstrations of fear. It would be one more self-certain than that, one to be quietly omnipresent without oppressing, one I could see in all I value around me. And I would prefer being God-loving most certainly.
Vega Nunez
Ritter
