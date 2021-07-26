To the Editor:
On Aug. 4, Grant County Court is having its first public meeting required by the ballot measure passed in May regarding Greater Idaho. Now is the time to discuss the issues and let the commissioners know if we want to be part of Idaho or remain with Oregon. Which government do we feel best represents the values of Grant County?
In recent history, several things have occurred in Oregon that have an effect on our lives in Grant County:
1. Gun storage law.
2. Allowing public camping in all publicly owned spaces, such as sidewalks and parks.
3. Decriminalization of drugs.
4. Imposing a corporate activity tax on businesses, including ranches, with commercial activity in excess of $1 million.
5. The Oregon Department of Education advertising an optional ethnomathematics course (critical race theory) for teachers in an email newsletter.
Rural Oregon is ignored by Salem and the government in all matters.
Idaho has taken a different direction:
1. Lower taxes.
2. Permitless gun carrying is legal, and they have “stand your ground” laws.
3. Enforcement of drug laws.
4. Banned CRT (critical race theory) from being taught.
Let your voice be heard. Join me at the Grant County Courthouse on Aug. 4 at 9 a.m. It is time for our voices to be heard.
Sandie Gilson
Mt. Vernon
