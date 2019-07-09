To the Editor:
I am joining thousands around the world on July 12 for a Lights for Liberty candlelight vigil to end inhumane detention camps.
Please join us at the corner of highways 395 and 26 at 7 p.m.
Sandy Murray
Prairie City
