The Innovation Gateway Project (i.e., the old mill site west of John Day) is a horrible example of stewardship. The city has featured this property to obtain grants, built a greenhouse, used the existing shop, constructed trails, used buildings as a storage facility, and constructed new access points. All of this while disregarding the infestation of noxious weeds. There is, at a minimum, three species identified at various locations on the property: Scotch thistle (Onopordum acanthium), diffuse knapweed (Centaurea diffusa) and puncturevine (Tribulus terrestris).
Since there has been a lot of vehicle activity, pedestrian travel, fill material and disturbance throughout the area, there is the potential for other noxious species as well as plant population movement within the area. Patterson Bridge Road to the west is infested with knapweed on the west side. Weeds can rapidly colonize bare ground as well as ground with sparse vegetation, such as areas with cheatgrass and other annual grasses. With the upcoming Cycle Oregon program and the projected number of bicycles, the city cannot expect trail users to stay only on the paved trails; in fact, they will be encouraged to use these trails for short rides and access to and from base areas.
It is obvious many people, including city employees, are unable to identify noxious weeds or ignore their presence. Mayor Lundbom was made aware of the problem approximately three years ago, not only showing him an example of knapweed but a suggestion to contact Grant County Weed Control for reference material and an employee identification class. Apparently, this does not fit the city’s agenda, so it is simple to disregard the problem.
