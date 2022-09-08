To the Editor:

The Innovation Gateway Project (i.e., the old mill site west of John Day) is a horrible example of stewardship. The city has featured this property to obtain grants, built a greenhouse, used the existing shop, constructed trails, used buildings as a storage facility, and constructed new access points. All of this while disregarding the infestation of noxious weeds. There is, at a minimum, three species identified at various locations on the property: Scotch thistle (Onopordum acanthium), diffuse knapweed (Centaurea diffusa) and puncturevine (Tribulus terrestris).

