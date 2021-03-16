To the Editor:
In case you missed it, our Democrat brain trust in Salem has introduced HR 3305, which would prohibit the sale of both retail and wholesale petroleum based diesel fuel. Has anyone over there thought what this would do to trucking, farming, logging and construction? Hopefully, this will never get out of committee, but I have seen junk like this go through committee and be voted on in the around-the-clock rush that goes on in the final days of a session. If you have friends or relatives in the West side, please ask them to contact their representatives and senators to stop this insanity.
Ralph Goodwin
John Day
