To the Editor:
The Oregon Department of Education has officially recognized that "Black Lives Matter." This, in my opinion, introduces politics and division into the classroom, and introduces critical race theory into the curriculum. Sorry, but All Lives Matter. No, this is not politically correct; what do you say to an inter-racial couple or mixed-race child? One parent matters and the other does not? Was your white parent born racist? Where does that leave you? Is your parent of color a victim?
Critical race theory has actually been around for a while; it has been in the universities, unofficially, for years. Now parents all over the country are worried about their children’s teachers, and study plans. The idea that your child is being taught that he/she is born a racist, or a victim, is wrong. Unfortunately, critical race theory has been elevated by Black Lives Matter because, in my opinion, some folks have been misled and become woke, thinking to create equity. Equity is not equality. Trying to make students equal by removing advanced math courses in a public school is dumbing down, and does not create an equal outcome! I am a terrible math student, but do not begrudge anyone learning as much as they are able. This is only an example, and it is insulting to all.
Today, my opinions are not politically correct, and they are not racist either! Our history is good and bad, and learning all of it should not create hate and division; it should create love and understanding. Take a look at South Africa today. Reconciliation has been destroyed amidst corruption and hate. Is this what some want? The power players of the world want this country to fail and fall.
Margie Mortensen
John Day
